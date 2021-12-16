Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.44

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 83575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,149,000 after purchasing an additional 807,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 2.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,750,000 after purchasing an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

