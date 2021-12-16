Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

