InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the November 15th total of 88,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
INM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
