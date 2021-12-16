Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in November

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

