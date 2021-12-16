Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 2.4%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14.
About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
