Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 2.4%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 143,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.