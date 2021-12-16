Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.10

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 26848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

