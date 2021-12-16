Insider Buying: 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quan Anh Vu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Quan Anh Vu bought 4,500 shares of 180 Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00.

ATNF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 742,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,335. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $953,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 13.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $634,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.