Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Timothy J. Oshea acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $17,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 181,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,259. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a PE ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 48.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $281,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

