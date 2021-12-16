Insider Buying: Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Timothy J. Oshea acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $17,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 181,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,259. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a PE ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 48.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $281,000.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
