Insider Buying: Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby purchased 30,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,474,973 shares in the company, valued at C$997,414.12.

CVE DEF traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,374. Defiance Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

