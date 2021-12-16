Insider Buying: Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby purchased 30,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,474,973 shares in the company, valued at C$997,414.12.
CVE DEF traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,374. Defiance Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 22.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69.
Defiance Silver Company Profile
