Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells 10,968 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67.

TSE CM traded up C$1.58 on Thursday, reaching C$145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,345. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$107.44 and a twelve month high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$65.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.209999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 price target (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

