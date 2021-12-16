Insider Selling: Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

David Harquail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00.

Shares of FNV traded up C$3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$170.34. The company had a trading volume of 126,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,197. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion and a PE ratio of 36.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$180.33.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 24.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital raised Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$198.46.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

