Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $74,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,250. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PC Connection by 88.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

