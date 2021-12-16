Insider Selling: Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Sells 1,102 Shares of Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $20,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Schimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Professional alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Lawrence Schimmel sold 150 shares of Professional stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $2,982.00.

PFHD traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 116,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $254.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Professional by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Professional by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Professional by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.