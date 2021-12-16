Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derrick Sung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pulmonx alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 387,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,554. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pulmonx by 51.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Pulmonx by 12.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,029,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.