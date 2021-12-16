Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 796 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,042,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

