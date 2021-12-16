Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 796 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48.
Shares of TWTR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,042,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,049,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
