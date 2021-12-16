Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 10,526 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 4,979,831 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

