Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 44,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,767. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.