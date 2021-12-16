Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 259,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 221,363 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 64,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,858. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

