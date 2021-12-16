Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. 61,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,836. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

