Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.41. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,367. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.