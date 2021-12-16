Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,181 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 88.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $259.64 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

