Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,324 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 115,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,730. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.24.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.