Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 5,718 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after acquiring an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

PHG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 25,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

