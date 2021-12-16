Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $84.07. 30,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,247. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock worth $8,791,067. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

