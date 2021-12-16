Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 35,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.6% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,384. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

