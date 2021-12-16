Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after purchasing an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,996 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,869 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.59.

