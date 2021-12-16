Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 82,457 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,457 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,782 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

