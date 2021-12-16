Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

INSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of INSE opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 747,280 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,475,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

