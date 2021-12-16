Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $255.32

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $255.32, but opened at $278.98. Insulet shares last traded at $266.66, with a volume of 28 shares.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

