InsurAce Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.75 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $4.75 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00055485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.37 or 0.08337794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,195.47 or 1.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00052844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002694 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

