IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IntegraFin stock traded down GBX 84.50 ($1.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 517.50 ($6.84). 1,132,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 565.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 550.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 470 ($6.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 610.50 ($8.07).

IHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.06) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 500 ($6.61) to GBX 640 ($8.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

