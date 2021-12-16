Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.56 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

