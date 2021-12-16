Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 324,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.75 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

