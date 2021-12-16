Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.07

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 12670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,230,622.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,637 shares of company stock worth $96,231,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

