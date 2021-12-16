Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.96 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $9.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.05. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter.

IFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.53. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$38.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

