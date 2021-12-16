International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $491.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,809. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $495.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

