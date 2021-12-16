International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE IGT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

