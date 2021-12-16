International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

IPCFF stock remained flat at $$5.44 during midday trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

IPCFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.