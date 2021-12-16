Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $4.66 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.49 or 0.00051315 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $189.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.34 or 0.08242579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.11 or 0.99971466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.57 or 0.01111844 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,530,698 coins and its circulating supply is 190,384,393 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.