Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,767,600 shares, an increase of 89.1% from the November 15th total of 30,544,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,480.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

