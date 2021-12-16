Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.