Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

