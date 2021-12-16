Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $239.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

