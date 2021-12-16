Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $330.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

