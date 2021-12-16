Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 335,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

