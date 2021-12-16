Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

