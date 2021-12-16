Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 84.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $222.20 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.15 and a twelve month high of $223.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

