Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $644.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $647.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

