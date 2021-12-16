Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

