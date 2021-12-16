Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 73.4% in November

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

